Houston family makes large altar for Día de los Muertos

Thousands of tinted wood shavings cover the Martinez family driveway on the southeast side of Houston to honor their loved ones for Día de los Muertos.

HOUSTON — Día de Los Muertos celebrations have begun honoring the souls of the dead by making altars and visiting graves.

Over on the southeast side of Houston, the Martinez family decided to share their traditions with their neighbors. It's a beautiful tribute for the ones that have passed.

Edith Martinez made a large ofrenda with some help from her family. They covered their driveway with thousands of tinted wood shavings. It wasn't an easy task.

"Yes, many hours ... I don’t even count them. Many hours. I sleep one hour only ... that’s what I slept," Martinez said.

She said it took her 12 hours to tint thousands of wood shavings and even more to design her tapete (carpet), the hardest part. She spent hours on her knees making the designs and even wrote a special phrase in Nahuatl.

"It means, 'You have passed away. You are still in my heart,'" Martinez said.

Martinez wanted to make the altar not just for her loved ones that are deceased but to teach her kids about her culture.

"I don’t have anything else to give them. I don’t have money and I don’t have stuff like that. Just what I have learned from my past, that’s the only thing I have so they can pass it to their kids," Martinez said.

Martinez said she normally does an altar inside her house. Last year, she did a small ofrenda outside her home, and because it was widely accepted by her neighbors, this year, she wanted to do something even bigger and better.

"I want to make it for the neighborhood for kids to see it and feel the magic," Martinez said.

On the altar, she placed pictures of her loved ones -- her grandparents, her neighbors and even their dog made it to the ofrenda. The altar is adorned with their favorite food, drinks and flowers. Everything was carefully assembled to keep their memory alive.

In the end, Día de Los Muertos is a celebration for those that have left us.

"Remembering that they are still living in our hearts. They are still there," Martinez said.

The family said the altar will be up until Tuesday.