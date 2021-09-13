City of Houston braces for Tropical Storm Nicholas; rescue crews on standby if needed

Houston officials are strongly advising all residents to be home before sundown.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas very closely.

Houston activated its office of emergency management Monday at 6 a.m. and they plan to keep it running 24/7 until the storm passes. Mayor Sylvester Turner met with some city officials shortly after it opened.

Police, firefighters and other agencies are making preparation for the storm, including plans for potential emergency rescues and recovery.

"Let me just encourage people to be weather aware, weather alert," Turner said. Listen to the reports. Take things seriously. Prepare. I’d rather be safe than sorry and so preparation is critically important."

Earlier, Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner said residents should plan to be indoors before 6 p.m. and stay there throughout the storm.

In preparation for #TropicalStorm #Nicholas, we have activated all departments, including @HoustonPublicWorks. As of this morning, barricades have been deployed at 43 locations throughout the City. #hounews https://t.co/CEzLTtItfN — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) September 13, 2021

Houston is closely monitoring local bayous, creeks and other bodies of water that could present a flood threat to surrounding neighborhoods.

Turners said Houston Public Works has already lowered the water level at Lake Houston by at least a foot.

Houston Public Works has also set up barricades at 46 different locations across the city. Officials are urging residents and drivers not to go around barricades.

High water equipment and vehicles are on standby in case they’re needed, officials said.