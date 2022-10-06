Houston, Harris County launch emergency plans for extreme heat this weekend

With a heat advisory in effect and triple digit temperatures possible, local leaders are taking action to keep people safe this summer.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston and Harris County are rolling out emergency plans ahead of this weekend’s extreme heat.

With triple digit temps possible, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, effective Saturday at 11 a.m. The feels-like temperature tomorrow will be 108 in some spots so stay inside, or in the shade, when possible, and stay hydrated.

Also, don't forget to check on elderly neighbors or friends and family who don't have air conditioning.

The city has opened cooling centers for anyone who needs them. Here's a list of locations. You can call 311 if you need a free ride on Metro.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he's also asked local power companies not to disconnect service through this heat emergency.

“I’ve been in conversations with some of them today, even asking them not to disconnect, especially during this period of time," Turner said.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they've had over 100 drills, along with meetings with local and state energy officials over the last couple of months.

She says ERCOT assured her there are no known issues with the power grids and they are expected to remain reliable. But Hidalgo said they're not taking any chances.

"We're working closely with CenterPoint and they've done quite a bit," Hidalgo said. "They've acquired over 15 new backup mobile generators that they could deploy to neighborhoods in the event of an outage they didn't have that during the winter freeze."

Star of Hope employees have been busy passing out water to homeless people in the downtown area and they say they'll continue throughout the weekend.