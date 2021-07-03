Houston Emergency Center resumes normal operations after weather-related disruption

According to city officials, all priority calls were handled, and there were no known delays in emergency response during the disruption.

HOUSTON — The Houston Emergency Center has resumed normal operations after weather disrupted its power Saturday morning.

City officials said the HEC experienced the disruption around 11 a.m. Saturday. Its backup generators were activated to resume power before they went back online, but the center experience a disruption in its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

911 calls were manually documented and forwarded via radio communication to Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department staff for dispatch. Officials said the incoming 911 calls were not affected and continued to be processed for dispatch. They said this process continued until electricians could remedy the power disruptions.

According to city officials, all priority calls were handled, and there were no known delays in emergency response during the disruption. They said HEC resumed full operations around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.