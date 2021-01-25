Mayor Turner to discuss local vaccinations as city opens first drive-thru COVID vaccine site

Turner is expected to give an update Monday afternoon after touring the new site.

HOUSTON — Houston will open its first drive-thru COVID vaccination site Monday at Delmar Stadium.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Dr. David Persse will be touring the site. They will then give an update on the city's vaccine efforts. The tour is scheduled for 3 p.m.

KHOU 11 will live stream the press conference on our website and and mobile app. Be sure to tune in for updates.

Houston has partnered with United Memorial Medical Center to build the site, which accepts visitors through appointment only.

Find the latest from the city of Houston's Health Department and register for a vaccination online here.

You can register to get an alert when more vaccines are available. Information can be shared via email, text message, phone call or push notification.

More than 6,000 people got COVID-19 vaccines at Minute Maid Park on Saturday but some with appointments were turned away.