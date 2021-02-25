Here's why the Houston drinking water smells bad

The city says the drinking water is safe to consume, but they have received reports that it smells bad.

HOUSTON — Even though the city says its drinking water safe for consumption, Houston 311 has received an increase in calls about a strange and bad odor coming from it.

The city's boil water notice was lifted on Sunday, and city officials said they started receiving reports that it smells two days later.

City officials said the drinking water "meets or exceeds all federal and state standards and is safe for consumption."

Houston Public Works said it is aware of the issue and mapped out the locations of the reports to help "pinpoint" the cause.

Most of the reports came from areas west of downtown. City officials said the locations align with the zone where groundwater from the west and surface water from the east are blending in the system.

“This is a harmless odor that we try to avoid in our water system, but right now Houston Water is disinfecting the drinking water at higher concentrations in response to last week’s water emergency,” said Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock.

Houston Public Works continues to monitor and "adjust disinfectant concentrations back to normal operating levels which will reduce and eliminate the stink in the next two to three days."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the chloraminated water first flushes out the chlorinated water, and it might cause a "slight taste and odor, and possibly discoloration for a short period of time." Officials said it does not compromise the safety of the water.

Chlorine and ammonia (chloramine) are used to disinfect the surface water. Groundwater is disinfected with only chlorine. The combination of the two chemicals is what causes the odor.