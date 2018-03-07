HOUSTON - Efforts to rescue a youth soccer team trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand are ramping up as more rain is expected which could cause water levels to rise.

Rescuers are now looking at options on how to get them out including using dive gear.

Rick Fast, general manager of Divers Paradise, said since this is a rescue mission, the 12 kids and their coach will only need to learn the basics.

However, diving in tight spaces like a cave can bring its own dangers.

“Cave diving is a whole other animal beyond recreational diving that most divers experience," Fast said.

Fast has been diving for almost 30 years. He said the skill requires training, but in a life or death situation like what’s unfolding in Thailand, it can be taught quickly.

“Definitely possible but there’s a lot more risk involved in that,” Fast said.

Most of the Thai soccer team doesn’t know how to swim. Fast said it is not a problem.

“I’m assuming they’re probably going to be pulled along a rope,” Fast said. “They’re not going to be swimming out, technically swimming with fins.”

The biggest factor in their rescue will be diving in a confined and treacherous space like a cave.

“If you have a problem with your gear or yourself and you’re 30, 40, whatever feet down you can just swim to the surface. In a cave, you just can’t do that," Fast said.

Fast said divers would have to go back to where they started or continue on to the end.

“If there is a problem with the diver or the equipment, you’re stuck in that situation,” Fast said.

It's a situation that becomes even scarier in low visibility.

“As we know from the Houston floods last year flood water is not very clear. There’s no visibility. They won’t be able to see the hands in front of their face," Fast said.

It can be disorienting. Fast said a successful dive rescue can happen but not overnight. He said one of the biggest errors someone can make while diving is to panic.

Fast said children can be taught to successfully but a stressful environment like this one can change that.

