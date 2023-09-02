One man dead, another questioned after fight in northwest Houston, police say

Houston police haven't said how the man died. Another man, as well as witnesses, are being questioned.

HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northwest Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead.

HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at the scene. At this point, it's not clear how he died. The other man stayed at the scene. Police are questioning that man, as well as witnesses.

“Homicide is conducting an investigation to determine whether this was a murder or justifiable homicide,” Burrow said.

Burrow also said it was apparent the two men knew each other.