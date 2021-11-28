Dangerous night on Houston roadways | Officials report at least 6 people killed overnight

Harris County deputies say two people were killed by a driver who could face DWI charges. Meanwhile, witnesses tried to save a driver from a fiery crash near Humble.

HOUSTON — It was a dangerous night on Houston roadways after authorities responded to at least five deadly crash scenes across the area.

In total, officials said six lives were lost in these separate incidents. In many of the cases, investigators identified speeding as a factor. Intoxication charges have been filed against at least two drivers.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people are driving faster than the speed limit. We've been having a lot of crashes lately, it's Thanksgiving weekend. It's a holiday weekend. Lots of people out on the road, you just got to be careful," Houston Police Sgt. David Rose said at the scene of the most recent incident.

HPD: Witnesses try to save driver killed in fiery crash on Eastex Freeway

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the Eastex Freeway near the Humble area.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said witnesses tried to rescue a driver from a burning Toyota Camry that crashed while trying to exit at Rankin Road. There are reports the driver was going above the speed limit in rainy weather conditions.

Investigators believe the victim lost control while getting off the freeway. They reportedly hit an exit sign and a guard rail before crashing into a light pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Humble firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to identify the victim whose gender, age and other features are not known.

HCSO: 16-year-old girl killed, 19-year-old driver charged after crash on Bellaire

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said intoxication manslaughter charges had been filed against the 19-year-old driver who was hospitalized with a broken arm.

He's been identified as Eduardo Barrera.

Update to early morning fatal crash on Bellaire Blvd: Driver Eduardo Barrera (19) left the roadway, striking a tree. His female passenger (16 yrs), sustained major injuries, and was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Barrera sustained a broken arm and was taken to a hospital. https://t.co/0LQd7wvKK5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 28, 2021

HCSO tweeted about 4:15 a.m. that deputies were responding to a crash in the 15700 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Addicks Clodine Road.

According to investigators, neither teen was wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Officers said the girl, who was in the passenger seat, was rushed to the hospital with major injuries. Barrera was also hospitalized.

Gonzalez said the suspect showed signs of intoxication.

HPD: Driver killed, another injured during intersection collision on Hughes Road

Meanwhile, another team of HPD investigators are looking into a crash that was reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Hughes Road near Sagepark Lane.

HPD Sgt. Michael Hroch said a driver was going at a high rate of speed when they struck another vehicle passing through a stop-sign intersection.

Investigators said the driver of the striking vehicle died at the scene, and the second driver was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Hroch said only one person was inside each vehicle. He added that DWI investigators are also reviewing the incident.

HPD: Man with gunshot wound crashes into parked car on Westpark Drive

Shooting/Homicide: 11200 Westpark. Male crashed his vehicle into parked vehicle. Found deceased with a gunshot wound. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2021

Late Saturday night, Houston police responded to an incident just before 11 p.m. on Westpark Drive near Wilcrest.

Sgt. Hroch said the call first came in as a fatal crash, but when investigators arrived at the scene, they quickly discovered the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police described the victim as a man in his late teens to early 20s. They said he had crashed into a parked car.

The motive for the shooting and other details have not been released.

HCSO: Driver T-bones vehicle on Veterans Memorial Drive, killing two people

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed his department is investigating a crash late Saturday night that left two people dead and a third person facing possible DWI charges.

The call came in about 10:50 p.m. from the 10040 block of Veterans Memorial Drive at Moorebrook Drive.

Update to fatal crash on Veterans Memorial: a male driver (62) was pronounced deceased at the scene and his female passenger (60) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle (44) has been charged w DWI and is hospitalized. Charge may be upgraded. https://t.co/KW9MbUsbmc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 28, 2021

HCSO Sgt. B. Beaty said a black pickup truck was speeding in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive when he T-boned a second pickup truck that had turned into the intersection.

The impact pushed both vehicles into a ditch on the eastside of the roadway, according to deputies.

Gonzalez identified the victims as a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were riding together. Investigators said the man, who was driving, died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.