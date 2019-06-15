HOUSTON — When you’re a single dad raising nine boys between the ages of eight and 18, everybody at Walmart knows the family by name.

“We spend four-thousand (dollars) a month on food,” Hayim Cohen, the boys’ father, said.

He makes money from real estate he owns and started fostering children because of his faith. Cohen considers making life better for orphans or kids neglected an obligation.

During orientation to become a foster parent, Cohen learned that Texas Child Protective Services see 29,000 children a year. So, Cohen adopted over and over. He said it is hard to stop.

“I wish I could say it was just one, it was just two, but all nine of them,” he said.

Cohen adopted three sibling groups, the kids most likely to spent their entire childhoods in state custody and never find forever homes.

Pasach, Elimelech and Nachman Cohen were separate while in state custody. Avichi and Avshalom thought they were next.

“It sends shivers through your body,” Avshalom Cohen said. “It’s a fear you’ll never understand unless you’re a sibling group about to be split up. To be here together was something we hoped for but never set in stone that it was going to happen.”

“It made me one of the happiest kids alive,” Avichi Cohen said.

Last year, the boys attempted to show their gratitude with a Father’s Day tribute video and a giant card written to “the best dad in the world.”

Months later, the boys blew their dad’s mind. They convinced a store to donate hundreds of uniforms to kids in foster care.

“I know what it’s like to be the kid wanting a uniform, a new uniform,” Avshalom Cohen said.

“The way that you kill darkness is with light,” Hayim Cohen said. “Every act of kindness that we do brings light and it inspires others to do an act of kindness.”

Now, Hayim is thinking about adding to his family. He hopes marriage is next but Cohen is certain he will adopt again.

