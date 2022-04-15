HCSO: Driver dies after being ejected during rollover crash in Greenspoint area

Records from the sheriff's office say a man ran into the vehicle in front of him and lost control. The driver he ran into is accused of being intoxicated.

HOUSTON — A driver died after being ejected from his car during a crash early Friday morning in the Greenspoint area.

Note: The videos above and below were recorded before the driver's death was confirmed.

This happened at about 12:20 a.m. in the 13500 block of the North Freeway just past the Greenspoint Mall.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the drivers were both driving north in the "left turn only" lane. A man driving a Honda was behind another man in a Toyota.

Records say they were approaching the Rankin Road intersection when the Honda failed to control its speed and struck the back left of the Toyota.

The Honda lost control and rolled over multiple times before landing upside down in the northbound U-turn lane. According to records, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics took him to the HCA Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The traffic records also say the driver of the Toyota was showing signs of being intoxicated. They were arrested on the suspicion of being intoxicated.