Mayor Turner to discuss COVID-19 vaccination in Houston | Watch Live at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to share Tuesday the latest details about COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Houston.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Dr. David Persse, the city's chief medical officer, and Stephen Williams, the director of the Houston Health Department, will also be speaking.

The City of Houston and Harris County is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated. It was last reported more than 2.1 million Harris County residents have been fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both doses.

Houston Health Department is offering free vaccinations at more than a dozen pop-up and fixed sites throughout the area. There is also an option for in-home vaccinations for eligible seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans.

The push for vaccinations has become more urgent in recent weeks as the city experiences a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The trauma service area that includes Houston has hit its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Monday, there were 2,977 patients in the nine-county region.