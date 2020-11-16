Mayor Turner, health experts to give update on Houston's COVID-19 response

Dr. David Persse will being joining the mayor as they discuss the status of coronavirus spread in Houston ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Dr. David Persse, the city's leading health expert, plan to discuss the status of coronavirus cases and holiday gatherings during a press conference Monday 3 p.m.

Nearly 174,500 residents have tested positive and more than 2,300 have died from coronavirus in the Houston and Harris County areas, according to numbers posted late Sunday to the Harris County Public Health District dashboard.

Harris County COVID-19 Threat Level System remains at a level 1 red, which means residents are strongly advised to limit outings and contact with others as much as possible. It's also an indication that overall coronavirus breakouts are a concern for local health officials.

However, there is a glimmer of hope going into the holiday season.

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed. Both are reporting an effectiveness of more than 90 percent.

Turner and Persse will be joined by Memorial Hermann Health System President and CEO Dr. David L. Callender.