Houston couple renews wedding vows after 20 years

HOUSTON — A love story just in time for Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, after 20 years, a Houston couple renewed their wedding vows. But that's not the only anniversary they're celebrating.

"When my husband and I met at work 20-plus years ago, little did I know that I would serve as a match as his kidney donor," Kim Ballesteros said. "It's rare for couples to be a match."

There's been lots of laughter in their 20 years together, until about two years ago.

Kim's husband, Sean, had been feeling sick for some time. In April 2019, after going into a Methodist walk-in clinic, Sean was told he was in kidney failure.

"I knew immediately that if I could be his donor, I would be," Kim said. "I needed to save him for me and for our son."

After countless tests, Kim was a perfect match for Sean.

"It's certainly rare, so I was very lucky in that case," Sean said.

Sean gave Kim his heart 20 years ago. Then 18 years later, Kim gave Sean a kidney. But the two still have even more to celebrate.

"My birthday, Valentine's Day, kidney anniversary and 20 years of marriage," Kim said.

And if that wasn't enough for Kim and Sean, Valentine's Day is also National Donor Day.