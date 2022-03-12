Video: UH Volleyball's Kate Georgiades dives into table to help win a point

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time since 1994, the Houston Cougars are moving on in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament!
Friday's first round games against South Dakota had some added drama when UH's Kate Georgiades dove into a table to help win a point for the Cougars.
In the fourth game up 5-1, Georgiades laid out and knocked over a table to keep the point alive. She then somehow managed to get back up and make another play to keep the rally alive for more than 50 seconds before Houston picked up the point.
"I was just looking up and I didn't even see a table there," Georgiades said after the game. "I'm just thankful I got it up."
The Coogs eventually won in five sets. Now fifth-seeded Houston will take on Auburn on Saturday after they upset fourth-seeded Creighton on Friday.