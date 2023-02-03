11-year-old subject of 10 stories tall mural is UH Basketball's biggest fan

Houston Atley, one of UH's biggest fans, got a signed basketball and got to greet the team before their last game of the regular season.

HOUSTON — Meet Houston Atley. The 11-year-old is arguably one of the Houston Cougars basketball team's biggest fans.

Why does he like the team so much?

"Cause like they're good. And better than the other teams, except for that one game against Alabama," he said.

Houston's only missed one home game the entire season.

"We're at every game. And I am real tired but I'm real supportive of my son because I know it's all going to pay off," his mom, Shavonne Leon, said.

Shavonne said she knows her son is gifted.

"Sometimes I'm in the car and they're inside the stadium, but he's literally at every game," she said.

Because of Houston's loyalty, he was treated like a VIP at the team's last regular season game. He got a signed basketball before the game and even greeted the team in the tunnel as they made their way to the court.

Standing ten stories high at the intersection of Prairie and Main, there's a mural of a boy with a face so innocent and sweet that you can't help but smile. Perched atop his bicycle, Houston looks over the city that bears his name in the mural.

Last year, an artist unexpectedly stopped by the after-school program Houston attends in the Third Ward looking for a subject.

"They wanted a picture of all the boys and I did a picture and they chose me," Houston said.

KHOU 11's Matt Dougherty asked Houston why he thinks the artist chose him.

"He said because I was a leader," Houston responded.

The type of leader who draws others to him through example rather than persuasion.

"He's an awesome kid," Shavonne said.