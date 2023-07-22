City of Houston opens some cooling centers for Sunday

If you need help getting to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a ride.

HOUSTON — In anticipation of more dangerous heat, the City of Houston is opening two of its multi-service centers and a community center on Sunday for residents who need a place to cool off.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following locations will serve as cooling centers:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton Street

According to the city, YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as cooling centers on Sunday. Click here for a list of locations.

If you need help getting to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a ride. The city said transportation is only available to and from the centers.

Heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health