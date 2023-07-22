x
City of Houston opens some cooling centers for Sunday

If you need help getting to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a ride.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — In anticipation of more dangerous heat, the City of Houston is opening two of its multi-service centers and a community center on Sunday for residents who need a place to cool off.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following locations will serve as cooling centers:

  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road
  • Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road
  • Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton Street

According to the city, YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as cooling centers on Sunday. Click here for a list of locations.

If you need help getting to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a ride. The city said transportation is only available to and from the centers.

Heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

  • If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.
  • Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
  • Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

  • Thirst
  • Dry mouth
  • Dark yellow urine
  • Dry, cool skin
  • Headache
  • Muscle cramps 

How to treat dehydration

  • Move inside if possible
  • Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes
  • Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat
  • Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Headache
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

  • Move to a cool place
  • Loosen or remove your clothing
  • Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
  • Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
  • If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health

