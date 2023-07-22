City of Houston opens some cooling centers for Sunday

HOUSTON — In anticipation of more dangerous heat, the City of Houston is opening two of its multi-service centers and a community center on Sunday for residents who need a place to cool off.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following locations will serve as cooling centers:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton Street
According to the city, YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as cooling centers on Sunday. Click here for a list of locations.
If you need help getting to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a ride. The city said transportation is only available to and from the centers.
Heat safety tips
Prevent heat-related illnesses
- If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.
- Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
- Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.
Symptoms of dehydration
- Thirst
- Dry mouth
- Dark yellow urine
- Dry, cool skin
- Headache
- Muscle cramps
How to treat dehydration
- Move inside if possible
- Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes
- Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat
- Steer clear of alcohol
Symptoms of heat exhaustion
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Fainting
- Fast, weak pulse
How to treat heat exhaustion
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen or remove your clothing
- Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
- Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
- If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help
Sources: CDC, UT Health