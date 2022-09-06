City of Houston activates cooling centers ahead of dangerously hot weekend

According to the KHOU 11 Weather team, feel like temperatures will get up to 105 degrees over the weekend.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston on Thursday activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan ahead of a hot weekend.

The plan aims to provide resources for people who need a place to take cover from the heat. According to the KHOU 11 Weather team, the 'feels like' temperatures will get up to 105 degrees over the weekend.

People without access to air-conditioning will be able to seek shelter at any of the city's designated cooling centers, including the following:

Saturday, June 11

All Houston Public Librarylocations Normal operating hours

Houston Parks & Recreation Department Community Centers Normal operating hours

Tidwell Community Center Extended hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Hartman community Center Extended hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012



Sunday, June 12

Houston Public Library Downtown From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 500 McKinney St., Houston, TX 77002

Tidwell Community Center From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Hartman Community Center From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012

Acres Home Multi Service Center From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 6719 W Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Southwest Multi Service Center From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074



If you need help getting transportation to a cooling center, the city asks that you call 311 to request a free ride from METRO. The free transportation is only intended for rides to and from cooling centers.

The Houston Health Department is asking everyone to be safe from the heat. Below is guidance from them verbatim.

Increase water consumption. Drink lots of liquids even before getting thirsty, but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because these can result in the loss of body fluid.

Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures are not as high. Outdoor workers should drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned facility. People unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment need to start slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.

Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens, or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of the car and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.

Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities during the heat of the day if the house is not air-conditioned: a relative’s home, multi-service centers, malls, movie theaters, libraries, etc.

Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.

According to the city's health department, symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps and a fast, weak pulse.

To counteract these symptoms, the Houston Health Department said you should try and lower your body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower and resting.

Signs of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, red, hot and dry skin, extremely high body temperature, nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse.