City of Houston reactivates Heat Emergency Plan, reopens cooling centers

HOUSTON — The City of Houston reactivated its Heat Emergency Plan through Sunday, July 16, and also opened several cooling centers in the area.

According to the city, Houston Public Libraries and multi-service centers will serve as cooling centers during this time, with the exception of the Central Library downtown. Additionally, the YMCA of Greater Houston is opening its doors to those who need relief from the dangerous heat at their various locations.

Here is a list of multi-service centers in the area:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Houston, Texas 77091-3105

Alief Neighborhood Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77072-2310

Denver Harbor Multi-service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6402 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020-6840

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4014 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020-4129

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3810 W. Fuqua St.

Houston, Texas 77045-6402

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4802 Lockwood Drive

Houston, Texas 77026-2941

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7037 Capitol St.

Houston, Texas 77011-4643

Northeast Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9720 Spaulding St.

Houston, Texas 77016-4841

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr.

Houston, Texas 77074-5006

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

4410 Reed Road

Houston, Texas 77051-2718

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3611 Ennis St.

Houston, Texas 77004-4407

West End Multi-Service Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

170 Heights Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77020-3729

Bay Area Community Center

5002 East NASA Parkway

Seabrook, TX 77586

281-326-2955

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

2101 South St.

Houston, TX 77009

713-274-2222

East Harris County Activity Center

7340 Spencer Hwy.

Pasadena, TX 77505

281-479-4232

Mangum-Howell Community Center

2500 Frick Rd.

Houston, TX 77038

281-591-7830

Felix Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

713-455-3660

Martin Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St.

Channelview, TX 77530

713-274-2132

Hardy Community Center

11901 West Hardy Rd.

Houston, TX 77076

281-260-6772

Moody Community Center

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3735 Fulton Street

Houston, TX 77009

832-395-7645

North East Harris County Community Center

10918 1/2 Bentley St.

Houston, TX 77093

281-442-7950

JD Walker Community Center

7613 Wade Rd.

Baytown, TX 77521

281-426-3551

Pep Mueller Activity Center

14750 Henry Rd.

Houston, TX 77060

713-274-7275

The city also said three centers will extend their hours on Sunday to 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., including the following:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Moody Community Center

You can find an interactive map of cooling centers on the city's website.