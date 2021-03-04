'Just a sad, sad day' | Houston-area Congressional lawmakers react to Capitol attack

Friday's attack on the Capitol killed one police officer and injured another.

HOUSTON — Houston-area Congressional members expressed sadness and resolve Friday after the attack on the U.S. Capitol that killed one police officer and injured another.

“Just a sad, sad day,” said Congressman Troy Nehls (R-Richmond). “My thoughts and prayers to the entire organization, and specifically the two officers, and certainly the one that lost his life today protecting our nation’s capital.”

Rep. Nehls was back home in Fort Bend County during Friday’s attack because Congress was at recess. His employees in D.C. and many other Congressional staffers were not on Capitol Hill because of Good Friday.

On his third day in office, the first-term Congressman helped barricade the door when a mob tried to breach the House chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“We lost Capitol police that day, many of them were injured, and now we’re trying to go through the healing process and supporting our police, and then you see what took place today,” said Rep. Nehls. “It almost appears in our country there’s an all-out attack against law enforcement.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) was also back in Houston on Friday. She credits Capitol police with shutting down congressional offices and protecting her staff in D.C.

“Today, sadly, we lost one of our own,” said Rep. Jackson Lee. “I cannot wait to embrace those officers, but more importantly, I want to offer to this officer’s family just how deep of sympathy and just the words, ‘I wish it did not happen.’ Praying for him on this Good Friday Day.”

Rep. Jackson Lee, who was also in the House chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection, said she’s committed to getting to the bottom of this incident.

“What we’re concerned about is, ‘How deeply rooted is this?’” said Rep. Jackson Lee. “Seemingly, this is a lone wolf. It seems that the threat has been tragically eliminated. That person lost their life as well, but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to stop, and I think that’s what members are going to have to confront: protecting our staff and protecting those who come to the Capitol.”