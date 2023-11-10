Houston City Council to vote whether to remove Columbus, Confederate statues from collection

This comes from a recommendation to do so by the director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and the director of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

HOUSTON — Houston City Council on Wednesday is set to vote on whether to remove three statues from its Civic Art Collection, one of Christopher Columbus, one of Confederate Soldier Dick Dowling and one titled "Spirit of Confederacy."

This comes from a recommendation to do so by the director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and the director of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, according to the posted agenda item.

The statue of Dick Dowling is still in the city's possession as of Oct. 11, but was removed from public display on June 17, 2021.

The "Spirit of Confederacy" was also removed from public display on June 16, 2020. It was taken to the Houston Museum of African American Culture in August 2020. The museum is expected to accept ownership of the statue.

The Christopher Columbus Statue was removed from Public Display in 2021 after it was repeatedly vandalized. It was returned to its artist, Joe Incrapera, who is expected to accept ownership of the statue.