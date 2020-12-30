No computer or wi-fi? The city has designated Lift Zones for students to learn

The city of Houston and Comcast have teamed up to help students who are challenged by the digital divide.

HOUSTON — It's no secret so many kids are struggling to keep up in school right now.

Some of it is the challenge of focusing when your classroom's a computer. But what if you don't have a computer to start with?

There's a serious digital divide in our community and districts can offer up tablets or laptops, but if kids don't have wi-fi at home or a quiet space to work on school, they are set up to fail. That puts kids in low-income areas at a greater risk.

That's the bad news. But there's good news, too.

Organizations are finding solutions, like Harris County Precinct 2 setting up study zones in neighborhood parks or the Boys and Girls Club offering learning labs.

And now Comcast is partnering with the City of Houston to help with what it calls Lift Zones.

The Lift Zones are facilities designed to provide a safe space for children to go to do their online learning if, for whatever reason, they don't have at-home access to internet.

Right now, nine Lift Zones are up and running. They're at these facilities across Houston. And the city says more will come online in 2021.

Below is a list of the Lift Zones already online.

• Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

• DeZavala Community Center

• Emancipation Community Center

• Hartman Community Center

• Kashmere Multi-Service Center

• Magnolia Multi-Service Center

• Melrose Community Center

• Southwest Multi-Service Center