'Crazy times' | Local coffee shops juggle rising costs, supply shortages in an effort to keep customers from paying more for lattes

“I don’t want to have to charge $10 for a specialty latte,” said the owner of Uncle Bean's Coffee. "There’s so many unknowns that I can’t predict anything."

HOUSTON — Brace yourself for even more sticker shock. The U.S. Department of Labor released an update to the Consumer Price Index based on product prices set in June.

Within the last 12 months, the CPI has jumped 5.4 percent, which the U.S. Department of Labor notes is the biggest yearly hike since 2008. Among consumer goods, fuel and food are seeing the biggest spikes.

Increasing supply costs are the latest challenge for small businesses like neighborhood coffee shops.

“I mean, it was mayhem. It was absolutely crazy,” said Rusti Hendrix who co-owns Uncle Bean’s Coffee in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The coffee shop at 3024 Houston Avenue opened in May 2019.

Less than a year later, Hendrix raced to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of employees chose to leave the coffee shop then, putting almost all the work on the shoulders of Hendrix, her little sister and Hendrix’s partner.

Then, “there was a milk shortage so we were driving all over time having to get milk," Hendrix said. “And tea’s been something that’s been on backorder.”

With the help of COVID-19 vaccines, more Houstonians are returning to pre-pandemic routines. But stress on the global supply chain along with increased demand from restaurants and bars for things like cups, straws and lids has forced Uncle Bean’s Coffee, “to increase our prices since the pandemic.”

But Hendrix refused to charge $4 for a cup of coffee.

“I just can’t do it," she said.

Neither can Kevin Blasini who owns EQ Heights, a coffee shop at 1030 Heights Boulevard.

“We understand that our customers are in the same challenge as we are,” said Blasini who has yet to increase his prices.

Blasini says he’s sourcing supplies from local vendors. But just like Hendrix, Blasini says he’s nervous about rising prices for necessary supplies that are sourced overseas.

“There’s only so much absorption that we can take," he said.

The pandemic stress on small business owners has shifted from social distancing to supply shortages, and the world is not out of the pandemic yet.

“Nothing’s a sure thing. You don’t know if there’s going to be a resurgence. You don’t know if they’re going to raise the minimum wage,” Hendrix said. “There’s so many unknowns that I can’t predict anything, and I’ve just got to protect ourselves and protect the staff that we have right now.”

A sign of the times packed into 12 ounces.