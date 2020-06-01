HOUSTON — One week ago, a man opened fire on a church congregation outside Fort Worth.

Three men, including the shooter, were killed.

On the first Sunday after the attack, people filled the Community of Faith Church in north Houston to pray for the West Freeway Church of Christ congregation.

“Churches should be off-limits. There shouldn’t be any type of heinous violence anywhere,” Bishop James Dixon said.

Dixon organized a gathering Sunday to remember the two parishioners shot and killed in their sanctuary.

“We thought it would be an amazing statement for clergy and churches across denominations to come together,” he said.

Clergy led the Houston congregation in prayers for the victims and survivors of the shooting.

They prayed that their shared faith would give strength to those who are struggling.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Pastor experienced in tragedy shares perspective after Fort Worth church killings

RELATED: 'Stood up against evil': Relatives remember 2 men killed in church shooting

RELATED: Packing preacher: Spring pastor has gun on him during every service

RELATED: 2 church members, gunman killed in North Texas church shooting

RELATED: Member who survived church shooting says his 'heart goes out to' shooter's family

RELATED: 'We know when we’re with the Lord, there will be peace' | Houston minister reacts to church shooting