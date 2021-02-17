Houston city streets remain dark during another freezing night

More than one million Houston-area residents will go to sleep without power Tuesday night

HOUSTON — More than one million Houstonians will go to bed in the cold without power on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy said it was told to stop restoring power to customers and outages could last several more days.

The skyline of the Energy Capital of the World has dimmed. Neighbors In search of warmth and power ventured out of their homes Tuesday evening.

Drivers played stop-and-go at intersections because the traffic lights weren't working.

Uptown

Myra and Richard Fuller walked their dogs in their Uptown subdivision.

“I’ve lived here almost all my life,” Richard Fuller said. “This is the coldest I’ve ever seen it.”

They made it through Monday and their power was restored late Tuesday morning.

During their walk, they watched as homes with signs of life inside suddenly went dark.

“We have noticed this evening we’re one of the very few in the area that has power,” Myra Fuller said.

The couple is worried the lights may not be on when they get back home.

“I certainly hope so (that the lights are on),” Myra Fuller said.

“Just long enough to cook dinner,” Richard Fuller said.

Gas stations, businesses, and restaurants are closed. A line of cars on Richmond Avenue stretched for miles as neighbors were willing to wait as long as it took for a hot meal at Popeye’s, one of the few spots that still had power.

Sienna

It’s the second night without power for residents who are freezing at home in Sienna.

Carlotta Brown had to drive to a friend’s home to get cell phone service so she could speak with us.