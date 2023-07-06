24 Houston city pools now open for a few days a week; others remain closed due to lifeguard shortage

The 2023 summer schedule is out for city pools. 12 are open for limited hours on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 12 more on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has released its 2023 summer pool schedule just in time for one of the hottest weekends we've had so far this year.

Families are already flocking to city pools to get some relief from the heat.

“I like to go to the pool. I like to go to the beach. I like to go to water parks," Genevieve Jones told us at Memorial Park.

All are good options to escape Houston's notorious heat and humidity.

"Right now we are in preheat. This is like, you got a roasted chicken in the oven right now, we preheating right now," Grayson Jones said. "By the time July, August get here, we’re gonna be broiling!”

Two dozen city pools are now open with limited hours and on alternating days. Twelve pools are open through Sept. 3 on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Another twelve are open on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All city pools are closed on Mondays.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department hopes to eventually open all 38 pools but first, they have to hire more lifeguards. They're hoping a $500 bonus for qualified lifeguards who work all summer will help attract more applicants.

"We have currently 51 on staff and we are looking to get more as the summer goes along," Thomas Angelos with Houston Parks and Recs said.

The city said the 24 pools already open were chosen based on past attendance and to spread them out across Houston as much as possible.

2023 Houston summer pool schedule

Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Agnes Moffitt: 10645 Hammerly Blvd.

Lincoln City: 979 Grenshaw St.

Emancipation: 3018 Emancipation Ave.

Wilson Memorial: 100 Gilpin St.

Sharpstown: 6855 Harbor Town Dr.

Townwood: 3402 Simsbrook Dr.

North Wayside: 9551 N. Wayside Dr.

Judson Robinson Sr.: 1422 Ledwicke St.

Reveille: 7700 Oak Vista

Cloverland: 3801 Hickock Ln.

Greenwood: 602 Beresford St.

Independence Heights: 603 East 35th St.

Sundays: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.