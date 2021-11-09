Houston City Hall lit with patriotic colors in honor of 9/11 heroes

"Houston and our nation will Never Forget!" Mayor Sylvester Turner said in tweet with a photo of the building.

HOUSTON — Bold lights of red, white and blue shined on Houston City Hall in honor of the valiant men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.

Twenty years later, Americans continue to reflect on Sept. 11, 2001 as a day of not only tragedy but also exceptional heroism.

Houstonians paid their respects Saturday with various tributes and memorial serivces in memory of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, medical workers, military members and brave civilians who risked their lives.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted this photo Saturday night of the Houston City Hall building: