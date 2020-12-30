Houston city councilman's Facebook post on Michelle Obama, Melania Trump draws harsh criticism

Councilman Greg Travis Travis took the posts down at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON — A Houston city councilman's Facebook post and comments about first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump is drawing harsh criticism on social media.

Last week, Greg Travis reposted a meme on his personal page. In it is an unflattering photo of Obama and a flattering picture of Trump.

The post launched a Facebook fight. A Facebook user named Lori called Trump a gold digger and other names.

Travis said Obama is “not bright” and believes she got into Harvard University because of affirmative action. Travis also made some brazen and unproven allegations against Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton and their success.

Black Lives Matter, Invisible Houston and Houston Racial Justice Committee then posted some screenshots of the conversation, calling Travis a sexist and racist and demanding his resignation.