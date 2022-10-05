Houston's proposed 2023 budget reflects strong bounce back from pandemic

With a rise in crime, Mayor Turner said there's no plan to pull back from investing in the police.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city is bouncing back strong from the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 proposed city budget reflects that.

The nearly $6 billion city budget focuses on public safety. There's also a proposed $5 million to cover funding for the Houston Police Department's overtime initiative.

The budget proposes a 6 percent pay raise for firefighters, a 4 percent pay raise for police and a 3 percent pay raise for municipal employees.

With the rise in crime, Mayor Turner said there's no plan to pull back from investing in the police.

"We've never defunded police in the city of Houston — even in 2020 when this budget was approved it was a 13 percent increase," said Turner. "We've never defunded but we are making investments in the community. Complete communities has always been focusing on communities and neighborhoods that have been underserved and under-resourced."

The budget also factors in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. $160 million in federal funding will help to avoid a shortfall.