Caught on camera | Thieves cause significant damage to NE Houston church

Greater New Grove Church Pastor Lyon Parker Jr. said thieves caused more than $1,500 worth of damage.

HOUSTON — A northeast Houston church is asking for the community's help after thieves targeted their house of worship.

Surveillance video showed the thieves causing damage to the Greater New Grove Church Pastor Lyon Parker Jr. said they found the damage on Friday morning.

"Normally, the guys would open up and so they noticed that the gate was opened, and we lock the gate," Parker said about the break-in.

After trying to break into two containers, the thieves were seen on video going for the garage. They were driving a maroon truck with a trailer.

"(They) Cut lock off the garage ... tried to get the garage up so they pried the garage open from the bottom ... I guess what they wanted was not there," Parker said.

Parker said the thieves weren't able to get away with anything but they did cause substantial damage.

"So they got in their vehicle and they leave after doing $1,600 to $1,700 worth of damage," he said.

That's money that comes from the community via donations.

"It leaves an empty feeling because one of the things that we strive to do, we strive to serve our community and when you're serving a community, everything that you get comes by way of donation," Parker said.

It's not the first time they've been targeted.

"A few years ago, the same thing happened. ... This time they went to the air conditioner units," Parker said.

He said the suspects, in that case, were arrested. Frustrated and fed up, Parker is hoping the video will lead to the same fate for the recent suspects.

"Of course, we have surveillance, we have all of that. Nowadays, non of that means anything to these guys. They get what they want so they can get the money they desire and move on about their business," he said.