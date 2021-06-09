Houston chef prepares for restaurant expansion, Food Network appearance after beating colon cancer

"It was in those moments that I realized that I had to trust God's purpose, even if I don't understand his plan," said Max Bozeman of the last 12 months.

HOUSTON — After completing six months of chemotherapy, Max Bozeman just rang a bell at Millennium Physicians oncology center in The Woodlands. The moment marked Bozeman's victory over colorectal cancer.

“I've beat cancer. I've beaten cancer,” said Bozeman among dozens of supporters Wednesday morning. “This has been a life-changing moment experience for me.”

The soul food chef opened The Greasy Spoon Soulful Bistro in late 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to adjust the way he served Houston.

Then in June 2020, the father of three was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The immediate physical toll forced Bozeman to temporarily close his restaurant.

“And from that moment on, I laced up my boots to fight," he said.

Bozeman lost 40 pounds as he endured chemotherapy and radiation before a surgery in October 2020. He then suffered through six more months of chemotherapy before his doctor, Dr. Pierre Khoury, confirmed Bozeman had rid his body of cancer.

Support for 37-year-old Bozeman has flooded his Instagram pages.

🥰 THIS IS WHAT WE NEEDED TODAY! A win! After about a year of chemotherapy to fight #ColonCancer, Houston Chef Max Bozeman just #BeatCancer! Can ya tell, his friends and family are excited! More on #khou11 at 6! 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8tmkDQleNU — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) June 9, 2021

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude, because when I look at all the people who send words of encouragement, it's a heart, a thumbs up, the strong muscle emoji, you know, all of those things really matter. Love matters. Love makes the difference," said Bozeman’s mother Tonya Dixon.

Love provided a purpose.

“The purpose that I serve as a father, the purpose that I serve as a son, as a business owner, as a community leader,” Bozeman said. “And it was in those moments that I realized that I had to trust God's purpose, even if I don't understand his plan.”

Bozeman donated $50,000 to help Houstonians during the February freeze. With rave reviews, a second The Greasy Spoon location is coming soon to Pearland. And Bozeman is set to shoot a segment for the Food Network next week.

He hopes his story encourages other men to screen for colon cancer before they’re 50 years old. Bozeman’s also hopeful his tenacity, resilience and faith inspire others.