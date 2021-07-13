'Houston is a cool vibe that you can’t really describe' | Houston celebrates 713 Day

Whether you’re repping Space City, get down with H-Town or call one of its many communities home, everyone has their take on why HTX is the best city in Texas.

HOUSTON — It might be just July 13 to everyone else, but in the city of Houston, we celebrate it as 713 Day.

For those new to H-Town, the local holiday celebrates everything the city has to offer.

“In this city, 713 was the initial ZIP Code, followed by 281 and 832, but it all started with 713 which is today,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The mayor showed off some dance moves as he celebrated 713 Day at Houstonopoly, a life-sized board game with a Houston twist on Monopoly.

Sherrie Handrinos own Houstonopoly.

“I would say the people (are the best part about the city) because I’ve just met some of the most amazing people over time and of course the food. You can’t; nobody can compete with our food in Houston. I’m sorry. You just can’t,” she said.

Others credit Houston’s hospitality and culture as the reasons why the city reigns as the best choice.

“Come to Houston. We’ve got a lot of things for the kids. We’re really positive ... even though there’s still a lot going on. There’s still a lot of positivity as you can see,” Cadillac Henderson said.

“The city, the food. I’m from Louisiana, so you know, compare and contrast with the food. They have so many different things to do out here. It’s just really big," Kyana Guidry said.

As Houston continues to grow and evolve, residents said deciding on what makes the 713 the place to be will only get harder and harder.

However, you just know there isn’t going to be a wrong answer.