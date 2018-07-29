HOUSTON -- The Houston doctor killed on his way to work in the Medical Center was laid to rest Saturday morning more than one week after his murder.

Cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down shortly before 9 a.m. on July 20 while riding his bike on Main Street from his nearby home.

The shooter, who was also riding a bike, passed Hausknecht, turned back, then shot several times, according to police.

The killer took off and still has not been located.

Several members of the Boy Scouts attended the funeral service for the doctor at Houston's First Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

Some of Hausknecht’s happiest memories were spent while he was scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 for his two boys, according to his obituary.

“Mark was driven by insatiable intellectual curiosity but found relaxation through physical labor,” states Hausknecht’s obituary published in the Houston Chronicle.

“He was a voracious reader, pilot, chef, DIY repairman, beekeeper, recycler, urban gardener, cyclist and lover of music and the arts. It would not be unusual to find Mark solving physics problems or differential equations on vacation. Attracted by the concept that "one's mind determines one's destiny," he became a practicing Buddhist in later years. Meditation was an essential part of his daily life.”

Hausknecht’s is survived by his wife, retired Dr. Georgia Hsieh, and sons Matthew and Paul Hausknecht.

“The family would like to thank law enforcement for their diligence…,” the obituary states.

The medical examiner’s report disclosed this week that Hausknecht was shot a total of three times.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it is likely the doctor was targeted by his killer.

The FBI has joined the investigation and continues to look for the suspect pictured in surveillance video.

