Houston City Council cracking down on BYOB businesses

The new ordinance would require BYOB establishments that aren't licensed or permitted by the TABC to have a permit, allowing them to operate late at night.

HOUSTON — Houston City Council is discussing an ordinance that they claim would regulate late-night "bring your own bottle" establishments and address crime.

In a meeting on Thursday, Houston police laid out reasons for this BYOB ordinance.

“This ordinance is primarily a safety consideration," said Ernest Arroyo with the Houston Police Department.

The new ordinance would require BYOB establishments that aren't licensed or permitted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission -- but allow patrons to bring their own alcoholic beverages onto the premises -- to have a permit, allowing them to operate late at night.

“With this ordinance, they will fall under regulations that will require them to meet certain guidelines in order to get a permit to continue to operate after the 2 a.m. hour," said Houston City Council member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

According to data provided by HPD, from November 1, 2022 to April 18, 2023, there was a significant pattern of crime near 2 a.m. at bars, clubs and sexually-oriented businesses. That includes murders, robberies and aggravated assaults.

A "heat map" shows where offenses associated with clubs happened the most between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“People are under the influence of alcohol," Evans-Shabazz said. "They are in a private establishment, and sometimes things get out of hand...It certainly has risen to the level where the city believes that regulation is needed and required.”

The permit would include fingerprints, criminal background checks, scale drawings of the premises and signage. The permit will also be discussed by the city council.

“It will come up as an ordinance on the agenda. And then at that point, it will be discussed thoroughly to determine first and foremost the need," Evans-Shabazz said.

She hopes municipal courts will work with the city to help make court dates at later times when officers who potentially hand out these citations can be present.