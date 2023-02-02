Houston business owner helps families with light bills

Steven Rogers, the Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group owner, has been paying it forward to the students and families of North Forest High School for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary.

Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.

The Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group owner is a former North Forest High School student and said he lives by the word "lit," which for him stands for lead, improve and thrive -- something he encourages students to do.

"A lot of families are probably going through some things right now," Rogers said. "I've been blessed and fortunate enough to come out of this area and go on and reach a lot of my goals and this is a way of me giving back to the community that helped me become the person that I am today.

Rogers has been paying it forward to the students and families of North Forest High School for years.

Overall, 20 families received help with their light bills Thursday.

Houston Black-owned businesses

KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area.

BLCK Market - opened its brick-and-mortar retail location in September 2021 at the Pearland Town Center after creating a space for more than 50 Black-owned businesses to advertise and sell their products. The market host brands that are unique and may not be found in your traditional retail store.

Lamik Beauty - a vegan makeup line made with safe, natural and organic ingredients. Its mission is to provide all women with clean beauty products and services.

Critter Care Animal Hospital - a full-service veterinary hospital for small animals run by two Black Houston veterinarians, Dr. Amna Plummer (the owner) and Dr. Keidra Carmen, who joined the staff in 2010.

Meek's Vegan Pizza - serving up pizza for pizza lovers who refuse to compromise on taste and health. The pizza shop makes its own house-made dough and cheese and is even serving up some "award-winning" stuffed peppers.