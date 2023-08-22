Houston-area business donating some of its profits to help those in need in Hawaii

Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe in Spring said it's donating 10% of its proceeds to the Maui Strong Fund in Hawaii.

HOUSTON — As Hawaii residents continue to pick up the pieces of what's left after the deadly wildfires, some Houstonians are stepping up to help ease their load.

The Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe in Spring is about 3 months old but it's already making its presence known by donating part of its profits to help those in need in Hawaii.

Bri Marin and her mother own the Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe, which has its own connections to Hawaii.

“Everyone there is auntie, uncle. Everyone there is considered family,” Marin said.

Her aunt owns one of the last remaining dairy farms in Hawaii. Because of that, Marin and her mom are using what they know best -- cheese -- to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“10 percent of our proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund in Hawaii,” Marin said.

Using original Hawaiian-based ingredients, the Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe is calling on the Houston area to help support by buying cheese.

“Our goal is to get our Texas community to realize what’s happening and the impact it has made and then put our efforts forward to helping donate and give relief to them,” Marin said.

Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe is hosting an event Saturday where there will be free wine and cheese tasting to benefit relief efforts. Marin said they will be collecting donations at the event to send to Hawaii.