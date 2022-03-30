HPD: Man dies after being struck by employee's vehicle at Burger King drive-thru in southwest Houston

Police are hearing different stories from the man's wife and the employee. They believe the crash wasn't intentional and question if that led to his death.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking to figure out what led to a young man's death in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

They were called after midnight about a disturbance at a Burger King on West Sam Houston Parkway South.

A homeless couple walked up to the drive-thru to try and order food. The employees couldn't take walk-up orders, so they refused to serve the couple.

According to a HPD sergeant, a Burger King manager was leaving in his vehicle for a break and went through the drive-thru. That's when his vehicle made contact with the man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his identity, but they said he was 25 years old and his family has been notified of his death.

HPD has been talking to the Burger King manager and the man's wife to figure out what caused his death and whether the crash was intentional.

Before it happened, there was an argument between the couple and the employees.

Sgt. David Rose said video shows the man pulling out a knife at one point. There's a chance that he was threatening the employees, but it's not clear what the knife was being used for.

Rose said the drive-thru window was closed and there was a chance no one was even by the window at the time.

"I don't know what was said on the video," said Sgt. Rose. "We can visibly see a knife, but the stories about how he got that knife and what it was for and what happened before that, it's conflicting."

Rose also said there was a short time between the argument and the crash. The reports police are getting have been contradicting each other and the video of the accident doesn't have audio. So they can't confirm what really happened and if the crash was intentional.

According to police, the employee that the couple argued with was the same manager that crashed into the man later.

Police are also questioning whether the crash caused the man's death. Sgt. Rose said the car didn't get a lot of damage and the victim didn't have many external injuries.

It's not clear what other factors could've been involved.

