HOUSTON — Wednesday is the busiest bar night of the year, and thousands hit local watering holes to celebrate the long Thanksgiving weekend with family and friends.

Soon some folks will be able to drink for a cause helping out the victims of the deadly wildfires in California.

More than 400 breweries across the country plan to brew the same beer. The money raised will benefit victims of the Camp Fire.

For example, beers are flowing in the beer garden at Saint Arnold’s Brewery. It’s filled with people looking to have a good time heading into Thanksgiving.

Behind the scenes, Saint Arnold’s founder Brock Wagner said the brewhouse will soon be cooking up a special batch.

“It just made perfect sense that we help out,” Wagner said.

On tap: the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in California put out the call for craft beer makers to brew the exact same beer to help victims of the deadly Camp Fire.

“We already got it scheduled to brew this coming Tuesday, and we should have it out for release by the middle of December," Wagner said.

Karbach Brewing Company has also signed on to be a part of this huge operation. Its Resilience IPA is expected in three weeks.

“We’ll yield about ten barrel batch, and it’ll be a donation to that group of about $10,000," said Ted Rowell, general manager of Karbach Brewing Company.

Karbach and Saint Arnold did the same after Harvey.

“We raised a little bit of money, helped out some organizations and it just; spreading that love is what it’s all about,” Rowell said.

Now it’s their chance to give back in the only way they know how.

“An opportunity like this to help somebody else through beer, it just speaks to everything that we’re about," Wagner said.

He said Saint Arnold plans to brew about 30 barrels of the Resilience IPA. They expect it to translate into a $50,000 donation.

