Houston will borrow millions from the state to rebuild eight bridges over Brays Bayou as part of Project Brays.

On Wednesday, City Council voted to borrow $43 million, interest-free, from the Texas Water Development Board to speed up completion of the massive, years-long flood control project.

In some parts of Houston, crews have already finished widening Brays Bayou. However, due to lack of funding, the bridges that span above have not been rebuilt to better fit the modified channels.

The eight bridges that will be replaced are at South 75th Street, Forest Hill, Lawndale, Telephone, Almeda, Greenbriar, Buffalo Speedway and Stella Link.

Council Member Robert Gallegos, whose District I includes four of the bridges, acknowledges the construction will mean detours and possibly headaches for drivers.

"That is gonna be a concern," said Gallegos. "Of course, every time there's a construction project like that, it does impact the traffic, but that's the purpose of having a community meeting."

Gallegos says the Forest Hill bridge will be rebuilt first, with construction potentially starting in July or August, followed by work on the Lawndale and 75th Street bridges in mid-August. Gallegos expects construction will last about a year on each bridge.

A staff member says Harris County Flood Control District expects to stagger construction to avoid closing all eight bridges at the same time.

Gallegos says the construction won't cost the city because they’ll be fully reimbursed with federal dollars.

Houston to get $43 million zero-interest loan to speed up Project Brays & rebuild 8 bridges. Where & when it starts/ends @KHOU 5p #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/AtfwkW49V9 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) June 27, 2018

© 2018 KHOU