Houston boil water noticed lifted

Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the city's boil water notice was rescinded Sunday although "tens of thousands" remain without water due to winter storm damage.

HOUSTON — The city of Houston has lifted its boil water notice Sunday as tens of thousands across the region remain without water, whether due to winter storm damage or pipeline restrictions.

It had been in effect since Wednesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the notice had been rescinded during an drive-thru water distribution event at Butler Stadium, where more then 18,000 units of water were handed out.

An Astros Foundation representative said that includes bottled and gallon water. It's enough to help at least 4,000 households.

He added officials were planning to lift the notice Monday, or possibly Tuesday, but the situation was contained and the water system stabilized sooner than expected.

Our city’s third food, #COVID19 masks, and water distribution in partnership with @astros foundation at Butler Stadium is underway.



Many making their way to receive essential items. #houwx pic.twitter.com/N4bHSMKHPA — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 21, 2021

Although the announcement was met with applause, Turner reminded everyone that many in the area are still in need. The line for water at Butler Stadium is said to have stretched for nearly 2 miles.

"The reality is because so many pipes have burst across our region, even with the boil water notice having been lifted, people still need water," Turner said. "When the pipes have burst, homes have not been repaired, people have turned off their water, which means they still need water."

Earlier Saturday, the city of Galveston, Bellaire, Katy and several other key areas announced their boil water notices had been lifted as well. List of local areas where boil water notices remain in effect.

Turner couldn't give an official number, but he deducted that the number of people in the region with out water — whether due to storm damage or pipeline restrictions — remains in the "tens of thousands."

Now that it's lifted

The boil water notice has been lifted for Houston, it's important to flush your water lines to prevent potential damage or consumption of contaminated water.

Do I need to flush my water lines?

The answer is yes if:

Your water service was interrupted

You have not been home

Your plumbing has been damaged and subsequently repaired

How do I flush my water lines?

Turn on your cold water tap on each faucet and run for two minutes

Start with the faucet at the highest point in your home or building. Move lower and lower one at a time.

Use a toothbrush and some vinegar to clean any particles from your faucet's aerator. You can typically unscrew these to clean them using your fingers or a wrench and then rinse them off before screwing it back into place.

Change the filter cartridge in your refrigerator or ice maker. Throw out any ice and flush the water dispense for 3 to 5 minutes. Run the ice maker for 1 hour and throw away any ice made during that time. Wash the bin area.

Do I need to empty my hot water heater?