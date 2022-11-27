The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places

HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston.
The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice.
These customers get water wholesale from the city's main system. The City said the following need to get local guidance on whether they need to adhere to the notice.
- Anheuser-Busch
- Baybrook MUD 1
- Central Harris County Regional Authority
- Chimney Hill MUD
- City of Bellaire
- City of Bunker Hill Village
- City of Friendswood
- City of Galena Park
- City of Hillshire Village
- City of Humble
- City of Jacinto City
- City of Jersey Village
- City of Pasadena - East Plant
- City of Pearland
- City of South Houston
- City of Southside Place
- City of Spring Valley
- City of Webster
- City of West University
- Clear Brook City MUD
- Clear Lake City Water Authority
- CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)
- Greenwood Utility District
- Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)
- HCMUD 182
- HCMUD 278
- HCMUD 344
- HCMUD 400
- HCMUD 412
- HCMUD 422
- HCMUD 49
- HCMUD 537
- HCMUD 148
- HCMUD 158
- HCMUD 220
- HCMUD 23
- HCMUD 261 & Winfern Forest Utility District
- HCMUD 372
- HCMUD 402
- HCMUD 403
- HCMUD 406
- HCMUD 420
- HCMUD 421
- HCMUD 461
- HCMUD 5
- HCMUD 55
- HCMUD 6
- HCMUD 8
- HCMUD 96
- HCWCID 89
- HCWCID 96
- HCWCID - Fondren Road
- La Porte Water Authority
- Memorial Villages Water Authority
- Montgomery County MUD 98
- Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens
- North Channel Water Authority
- North Fort Bend County Water Authority
- North Harris County Regional Water Authority
- Pine Village PUD
- Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)
- Rolling Fork Public Utility District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde
- West Harris County Regional Water Authority
- West Harris County MUD 16
- Windfern Forest Utility District
- 147th T A N G
- Acorn Village Mobile Home Park
- TPC Group Houston Plant
- Center Point Energy Control Data CTR
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek
- Rice University
- Tasfield Subdivision
- Mount Houston MUD
- Sequoia Improvement District
- Memorial City Medical Center
- North Green MUD
- Bissonnet MUD
- Brittmoore Utility
- Greens Parkway MUD
- Harris County MUD 118
- Harris County MUD 122
- Harris County MUD 191
- Harris County MUD 25
- Harris County MUD 400 West
- Kings Manor MUD
- Montgomery County MUD 83
- Sage Meadow Utility District
- Sun Coast Resources
- Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision
- West Harris County MUD 6
Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The city sent out a boil water notice just after 7 p.m., more than eight hours later.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOUR HOME IS INCLUDED (The map has been unavailable at times. A map of the boil water notice affected area is below.)