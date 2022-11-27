The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places

The City of Houston released a list of places that buy water from the main water system that could be impacted by the citywide boil water notice.

HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston.

The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice.

These customers get water wholesale from the city's main system. The City said the following need to get local guidance on whether they need to adhere to the notice.

Anheuser-Busch

Baybrook MUD 1

Central Harris County Regional Authority

Chimney Hill MUD

City of Bellaire

City of Bunker Hill Village

City of Friendswood

City of Galena Park

City of Hillshire Village

City of Humble

City of Jacinto City

City of Jersey Village

City of Pasadena - East Plant

City of Pearland

City of South Houston

City of Southside Place

City of Spring Valley

City of Webster

City of West University

Clear Brook City MUD

Clear Lake City Water Authority

CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)

Greenwood Utility District

Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)

HCMUD 182

HCMUD 278

HCMUD 344

HCMUD 400

HCMUD 412

HCMUD 422

HCMUD 49

HCMUD 537

HCMUD 148

HCMUD 158

HCMUD 220

HCMUD 23

HCMUD 261 & Winfern Forest Utility District

HCMUD 372

HCMUD 402

HCMUD 403

HCMUD 406

HCMUD 420

HCMUD 421

HCMUD 461

HCMUD 5

HCMUD 55

HCMUD 6

HCMUD 8

HCMUD 96

HCWCID 89

HCWCID 96

HCWCID - Fondren Road

La Porte Water Authority

Memorial Villages Water Authority

Montgomery County MUD 98

Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens

North Channel Water Authority

North Fort Bend County Water Authority

North Harris County Regional Water Authority

Pine Village PUD

Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)

Rolling Fork Public Utility District

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde

West Harris County Regional Water Authority

West Harris County MUD 16

Windfern Forest Utility District

147th T A N G

Acorn Village Mobile Home Park

TPC Group Houston Plant

Center Point Energy Control Data CTR

MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek

Rice University

Tasfield Subdivision

Mount Houston MUD

Sequoia Improvement District

Memorial City Medical Center

North Green MUD

Bissonnet MUD

Brittmoore Utility

Greens Parkway MUD

Harris County MUD 118

Harris County MUD 122

Harris County MUD 191

Harris County MUD 25

Harris County MUD 400 West

Kings Manor MUD

Montgomery County MUD 83

Sage Meadow Utility District

Sun Coast Resources

Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision

Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision

Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision

West Harris County MUD 6

Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.

The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The city sent out a boil water notice just after 7 p.m., more than eight hours later.