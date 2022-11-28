Houston boil water notice: Put your address in and see if you're affected

Houston Public Works has a new map to check for locations affected by the boil water notice.

HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.

Monday, just after noon, the City of Houston Public Works sent a link to a new map and tool to help you find out for sure if your address is included. All you have to do is type in your address and the map will tell you if your address is affected by the boil water notice.

Residents can register for Alert Houston to receive push notifications to their mobile devices when situations like this happen.

The City of Houston also put out a list of wholesale customers of its water. These customers get water wholesale from the city's main system. The city said people in the following locations need to get local guidance on whether they need to adhere to the notice.