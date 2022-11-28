Houston boil water notice: Put your address in and see if you're affected

HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Monday, just after noon, the City of Houston Public Works sent a link to a new map and tool to help you find out for sure if your address is included. All you have to do is type in your address and the map will tell you if your address is affected by the boil water notice.
Residents can register for Alert Houston to receive push notifications to their mobile devices when situations like this happen.
The City of Houston also put out a list of wholesale customers of its water. These customers get water wholesale from the city's main system. The city said people in the following locations need to get local guidance on whether they need to adhere to the notice.
- Anheuser-Busch
- Baybrook MUD 1
- Central Harris County Regional Authority
- Chimney Hill MUD
- City of Bellaire
- City of Bunker Hill Village
- City of Friendswood
- City of Galena Park
- City of Hillshire Village
- City of Humble
- City of Jacinto City
- City of Jersey Village
- City of Pasadena - East Plant
- City of Pearland
- City of South Houston
- City of Southside Place
- City of Spring Valley
- City of Webster
- City of West University
- Clear Brook City MUD
- Clear Lake City Water Authority
- CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)
- Greenwood Utility District
- Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)
- HCMUD 182
- HCMUD 278
- HCMUD 344
- HCMUD 400
- HCMUD 412
- HCMUD 422
- HCMUD 49
- HCMUD 537
- HCMUD 148
- HCMUD 158
- HCMUD 220
- HCMUD 23
- HCMUD 261 & Windfern Forest Utility District
- HCMUD 372
- HCMUD 402
- HCMUD 403
- HCMUD 406
- HCMUD 420
- HCMUD 421
- HCMUD 461
- HCMUD 5
- HCMUD 55
- HCMUD 6
- HCMUD 8
- HCMUD 96
- HCWCID 89
- HCWCID 96
- HCWCID - Fondren Road
- La Porte Water Authority
- Memorial Villages Water Authority
- Montgomery County MUD 98
- Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens
- North Channel Water Authority
- North Fort Bend County Water Authority
- North Harris County Regional Water Authority
- Pine Village PUD
- Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)
- Rolling Fork Public Utility District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde
- West Harris County Regional Water Authority
- West Harris County MUD 16
- Windfern Forest Utility District
- 147th T A N G
- Acorn Village Mobile Home Park
- TPC Group Houston Plant
- Center Point Energy Control Data CTR
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek
- Rice University
- Tasfield Subdivision
- Mount Houston MUD
- Sequoia Improvement District
- Memorial City Medical Center
- North Green MUD
- Bissonnet MUD
- Brittmoore Utility
- Greens Parkway MUD
- Harris County MUD 118
- Harris County MUD 122
- Harris County MUD 191
- Harris County MUD 25
- Harris County MUD 400 West
- Kings Manor MUD
- Montgomery County MUD 83
- Sage Meadow Utility District
- Sun Coast Resources
- Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision
- West Harris County MUD 6