What we're learning about the City of Houston's boil water notice

Mayor Turner said they consider the water supply to be safe and that the notice could be lifted as soon as Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed more about the boil water notice issued by the city that's affected more than two million customers.

Turner stated that the notice does not affect residents in the Kingwood area or those who get their water from the Clear Lake Water Authority. He also stated that it could be lifted as soon as 3 a.m. Tuesday.

After hours of consulting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the notice was issued just after 6:30 p.m. Officials said they were concerned enough triggers had been tripped to require notice.

"Certainly apologize for the disruptions, kids having to miss school, businesses impacted, even some elective surgeries having to be postponed," Turner said. "Our hope is by late tonight or early tomorrow morning, we'll get a positive response from TCEQ and that the boil water notice can be lifted."

Turner said the main problem was the failure of two transformers at the plant, which included the backup. That's what led to water pressures dipping below regulatory levels.

The mayor confirmed that there were no signs of intrusion, like a cyber attack. He also said that he's ordered a full diagnostic review to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Timeline of events provided by Turner:

10:30 a.m. -- Plants 1 and 2 lost power at the East purification plant

Plants 1 and 2 lost power at the East purification plant 10:50 a.m. -- Plant 3 loses power

Plant 3 loses power Before 11 a.m. -- Water pressure at 21 monitoring sites dip

Water pressure at 21 monitoring sites dip 11 a.m. -- 16 of the 21 sites have water pressure dip below the emergency regulatory level of 20 PSI. Electricians arrive to troubleshoot the problem.

16 of the 21 sites have water pressure dip below the emergency regulatory level of 20 PSI. Electricians arrive to troubleshoot the problem. 11:02 a.m. -- 14 of the 16 sites see water pressure rebound

14 of the 16 sites see water pressure rebound 11:30 a.m. -- Remaining two locations see pressure rise above 20 PSI

Remaining two locations see pressure rise above 20 PSI 12:15 p.m. -- Power restored at Plants 1 and 2

Power restored at Plants 1 and 2 12:30 p.m. -- Power restored at Plant 3

Power restored at Plant 3 2:43 p.m. -- Officials begin discussing if a boil water notice is necessary

Officials begin discussing if a boil water notice is necessary 3:30 p.m. -- Full water pressure restored at all locations citywide

Full water pressure restored at all locations citywide 6:40 p.m. -- Officials decide to issue notice out of an abundance of caution

Officials decide to issue notice out of an abundance of caution 10:41 p.m. -- TCEQ approves City's plan to test water