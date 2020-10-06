Here's a list of Houston-area black-owned businesses you can support

As the national conversation shifts to racial injustice and police reform following George Floyd's death, Houstonians are turning out to support local businesses.

HOUSTON — When George Floyd was killed on May 25, his death sparked nationwide outrage about racial injustice in America. In the ensuing weeks, protests across the nation have brought attention to #blacklivesmatter, racial disparity in the United States and a growing call for police reforms.

Floyd’s death has also brought growing support to black-owned businesses in America. In Houston, the fourth largest city in the U.S., there are thousands of locally owned African American businesses that cover every aspect of life, from restaurants to personal care.

Below you'll find a list of locally owned black businesses. This isn't meant to be a comprehensive list; rather, to spotlight various local businesses throughout the area. Click here to see a comprehensive directory of blacked-owned businesses across Greater Houston compiled by the Greater Houston Black Chamber.

RESTAURANTS

Bee Fit Foods: Founded by Billyssia Pierce, Bee Fit Foods aims to make meal prepping easier so you can live a healthier, more nutritious lifestyle.

Neyow’s Creole Café: Bringing a taste of New Orleans to Houston.

the breakfast klub: A stop for great food and a soulful atmosphere. Founded in 2001 by Houstonian Marcus Davis.

FASHION/CLOTHING

I’MarE Boutique: An online women’s clothing store.

NCMPRBL (pronounced N-com-par-bull): Fashionable men and women’s watches and accessories at an affordable price.

Sisterly Village: Provides affordable garments and donates a portion of proceeds back to the community.

NON-PROFITS

Big Brothers Big Sisters: Partnering adults with children for mentorship and support.

Suits for Sons: Helping young men prepare for the real world.

PERSONAL CARE

Klassic Kutz & Salons: Hair cuts for men and women. (And visited by athletes such as Dikembe Mutombo and Donovan McNabb.)

Camellia Alise: Selling natural skin care products. Founded by Lyndsey Brantley in 2016.

REAL ESTATE

Great Scott Enterprises: Consultant specializing in real estate investment.