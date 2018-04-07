HOUSTON - Houston bayous did exactly what they were designed to do when heavy rain poured into the city Wednesday, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Most bayous and creeks started to crest around 3 p.m. as the rain shifted to the west.
Officials are still monitoring the larger bayous and rivers like the Buffalo Bayou and the San Jacinto River.
Mayor Turner said some parts of Houston received as much as 8 inches of rain. Although the rain is moving out there is a chance we could see a few showers Thursday.
