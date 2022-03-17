Local bars celebrate 'perfect storm' of March Madness, spring break and St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day, NCAA tournament and spring break all fall together on the calendar

HOUSTON — There's no doubt that St. Patrick's Day is about having fun and wearing green, but Houston bar owners and patrons both agree that 2022 is bringing a little extra luck.

“It is the perfect storm for business," said Tracey McElroy who runs local Irish pub Pimlico with her husband.

It's a sentiment echoed by bars around Houston who, this year, are experiencing a trifecta: St. Patty’s Day, the NCAA tournament and spring break all happening at the same time.

“Everyone’s in there enjoying the games and obviously business is going great you know," said Revelry General Manager Phillip Bauer.

His bar has been serving fans all day – who were happy to combine green with their team’s favorite colors.

Kansas fan Brian Watts was decked out head-to-toe in a Kansas suit but had a green t-shirt on underneath his jacket.

“March Madness is my favorite holiday of the year – if that’s considered a holiday – and just couple it with St. Patty’s Day makes it even better," Watts said.

And business was pouring into Pimlico where McElroy said they make as much in the days around St. Patrick’s day as they do in a month.

“It’s our favorite day of the year. It’s busy like always," says McElroy.

And with the last two years marked by mandates, regulations and missed business for fellow bar owners like David Roache of Hugh O’Connor’s, the calendar, it seems, is finally aligning.