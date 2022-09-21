Houston Baptist University now has a new name

According to the university, the name change is part of a growth campaign to expand its residential campus.

HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name.

The university will now go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages.

According to the university, the name change is part of a growth campaign to increase enrollment. The university also said it feels like the name change more accurately embodies the student body, faculty, staff and alumni.

“We are committed to being a distinctively Christian university that welcomes all Christians to benefit from our excellent academic programs. This historic university appeals to people all across the spectrum of Christian denominational life, and this new name clarifies who we are,” said Dr. Sloan.

Dr. Sloan said the university has been considering the name change over the last 16 years. It wasn't until the last two years that a task force came up with the new name.

HBU is now HCU as of a few minutes ago. More on the name change ⤵️. Noticed the new Twitter handle too, @houchristianU https://t.co/o0RltzGKm0 #khou11 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 21, 2022

The approval of Houston Christian University was officially approved by the Board of Trustees in May 2022.

“By changing to Houston Christian University, we are striving to be even clearer about our convictions. We are committed to Jesus Christ. We are committed to the Scriptures. We are committed to the Gospel and its power to draw all people to Christ. And we are committed to being ‘salt and light’ in the world,” said Dr. Sloan.

This is the second time the university has changed its name. In 1960, the university was known as Houston Baptist College and renamed to Houston Baptist University in 1973.

The name change will not affect the university's accreditation status, tuition or fees, or financial aid application process. The university's colors will remain orange and blue and the Husky mascot will still live on.