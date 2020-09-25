Houston Ballet's first Hispanic principal honors her culture while honing her craft

The 34-year-old is a dancer, disciplined athlete and a hard worker fueled in part by her heritage as a native Venezuelan who grew up in Caracas.

HOUSTON — We're celebrating the arts and one of Houston’s finest talents as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Houston Ballet's lead ballerina, the ballet’s first Hispanic principal, honors her culture while honing her craft.

Karina Gonzalez has danced her way into the job of her dreams.

The 34-year-old is a dancer, disciplined athlete and a hard worker fueled in part by her heritage as a native Venezuelan who grew up in Caracas.

“It was very hard for me to just leave behind my culture, my people, my food, my music, my everything in there,” she said. “But ballet have opened up incredible, incredible doors.”

Gonzalez started ballet at age 7, ascending to the Ballet National of Caracas and ultimately transitioning to the American ballet, first Tulsa and then Houston.

This is year 10 for Gonzalez with the Houston Ballet, but the first without “The Nutcracker,” not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very difficult for us especially as an athlete then,” Gonzalez said. “We are so used to a routine, classes during the day and rehearsal. So when we stop doing that you can completely feel it in your body as you can see behind me. This is my latest phase. I, I transformed my garage into a ballet studio so I can continue in my daily ballet classes during the day.”

They're classes captured on Instagram and viewed from all around the world.

“I think social media and the internet has opened a beautiful platform for me to represent, to send videos and classes and share," she said. “I love to be on my work with my people, especially in South America.”

The videos are likely a welcome distraction for the people of Venezuela caught in the middle of political turmoil and chaos.

Gonzalez has done her best to help out back home.

“It just has been the last couple years and Venezuela has been really difficult,” she said. “We are able to send boxes, food, we can exchange money. We have opportunities to even donate toys.”

But it's on the stage where she continues to have the biggest impact.

“As a Hispanic, I do think that we bring something beautiful and unique to the stage,” she said.

She plans to dance for as long as her body will let her, at least long enough for her 2-year-old daughter to see her dance.

The Houston Ballet performances are digital for the remainder of this year and hopes to return to the stage in early 2021. Available for purchase right now is a night at Jacob's Pillow.