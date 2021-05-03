Houston Ballet to return home for 2021-2022 season with live performances

Tickets are available now online. The first performance of the 2021-2022 season is scheduled for Sept. 30.

HOUSTON — The Houston Ballet will finally return home to Wortham Theater Center with live performances this fall after the pandemic cancelled its last season, according to a release sent Monday.

“We’ve grown from this difficult time and have been inspired by our community to keep creating art that reflects the diverse and innovative city we call home,” Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch A.M. said.

Houston Ballet will kick off its 2021-2022 season with "Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance," which will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2021.

It's a long awaited return for local performance arts fans who have been kept entertained with virtual showcases.

In the meantime, Houston Ballet supporters will be able to enjoy the company's first live performance since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The dance company will perform at Hermann Park’s Miller Outdoor Theatre on May 7 and May 8, for the very special world premiere of Reignited.

Season subscriptions are on sale sale now at the Houston Ballet website.

Distinct choreographers such as George Balanchine and Houston Ballet Principal Dancers Melody Mennite and Connor Walsh will also be showcased this season.

And audiences will have the chance to experience the creative genius of famous composers, including Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Leo Delibes. In addition to works set to sounds from music legends like David Bowie.

“Our subscribers and supporters are as thrilled as we are to return to live performances in September, and we’re counting on the community’s continued financial support as we return after two back-to-back crises,” Houston Ballet Executive Director Jim Nelson said.