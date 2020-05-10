Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market early bird passes now on sale

This holiday shopping virtual event is free, but Early Bird pass holders will get special perks.

HOUSTON — The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market started early bird ticket sales Monday for its upcoming virtual event.

Wells Fargo Early bird pass holders get first access to merchandise and day-only offers, such as discounts and giveaways. They’ll also have continued access into the Virtual Market every day through December 11.

The passes cost $30.

Editor's Note: The above video explains how the in-person Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at NRG was canceled.

All shoppers will have free access to the virtual market beginning Nov. 12 through Dec. 11.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the largest single fundraising event for the ballet.

Fans were crushed a couple months ago when the organization announced its annual holiday shopping event and fundraiser would be completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Houston Ballet was forced to cancel the Nutcracker Market SPRING.

Proceeds from Early Bird Day plus 11% of all merchandise sales from the Virtual Market supports the various programs of Houston Ballet, its academy and scholarship programs.